Bengals' depleted defense could take major hit after they give sack leader permission to seek trade: report

The Cincinnati Bengals arguably missed the playoffs last season because of their defense, but it does not seem like the front office sees any urgency to fix it.

Reports say the team has given Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season, permission to seek a trade.

The 30-year-old recorded a career-high 17½ sacks during the 2024 season, but the Bengals have made it clear that, despite their defensive woes, they want to keep receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both of whom figure to be expensive.

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin said at the NFL Scouting Combine that Chase, who recorded a receiving triple crown last season, "is going to end up being the No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league."

Higgins, meanwhile, was given the Bengals' franchise tag, and the two sides are working toward a long-term deal.

Joe Burrow was in the MVP conversation, leading the NFL with 4,918 yards passing and 43 touchdowns. He finished fourth in the MVP vote, and 2,619 of those passing yards were distributed to Chase and Higgins. It could have been more had Higgins not missed five games.

The Hendrickson news comes after Sam Hubbard retired earlier this week at the age of 29.

Hendrickson turned 30 in December, has been with Cincinnati since 2021 and has been an absolute steal for them. He spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints but failed to put up numbers until his final season there, recording a career-high at the time of 13½ sacks after just 6½ in his first three NFL seasons.

Since the Bengals acquired him, he's posted at least 14 sacks in three of his four seasons. He's also made the Pro Bowl each season as a Bengal.

Hendrickson has a cap hit of nearly $19 million, and the Bengals would save about $16 million with a trade or release, which figures to go toward their receivers.

Hendrickson will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

