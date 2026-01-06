Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt sentenced to 5 days in jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt must spend five days in jail after pleading guilty in a Hamilton County courtroom Tuesday.

Taylor-Britt, 26, pleaded guilty to reckless operation and driving without a license, a court bailiff confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Taylor-Britt was ticketed for street racing Sept. 19, Cincinnati police records show. He was allowed to play out the season with the Bengals and had his court hearing Tuesday.

Hamilton County Judge Bernie Bouchard declined to grant Taylor-Britt community service after his court hearing, per ESPN.

The reckless driving misdemeanor was punishable by up to 30 days in jail with a $250 fine or a combination of the two. Bouchard insisted Taylor-Britt serve his jail time immediately.

"That’s a gift," he told Taylor-Britt in court, per ESPN. "Five days instead of 30. He’s got to do them now. It’ll be over soon enough."

After pleading guilty, Taylor-Britt was taken into custody and booked at 11:23 a.m.

Taylor-Britt is expected to be released Jan. 11.

Three months before his citation for street racing, Taylor-Britt was ticketed for reckless driving around Race Street June 18, according to police records.

Taylor-Britt will enter free agency this offseason with his rookie contract with the Bengals set to expire with the new league year.

He also arrived to court on crutches as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, which required surgery.

"I just want to apologize, first and foremost, for my actions that I’ve put everybody else through," he said in court. "Not intentional in [any] way."

Taylor-Britt has tallied 203 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 38 passes defended in four years in Cincinnati.

While Taylor-Britt said he would like to be back with the Bengals, he was a health scratch earlier this season. They have been using Dax Hill and DJ Turner II as their top two cornerbacks since.

