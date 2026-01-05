Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor survives coaching carousel as Bengals commit to another season despite playoff miss

Cincinnati finished 6-11 and missed playoffs for third straight year despite Joe Burrow's return from injury

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will return next season despite the team missing the playoffs for a third straight year, the franchise announced Monday.

Taylor survived a league-wide coaching shakeup that left several head coaches out of work, with Bengals leadership offering a vote of confidence while acknowledging the season was "disappointing."

Zac Taylor speaks to media

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks at a news conference after an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"We came into the season with high expectations, coming off four straight winning seasons with leaders in place that took us to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship games. We know this season has been frustrating and disappointing," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement provided by the team. "The results fell short of our standards, and missing the playoffs again proves there is more work to do."

"Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships. After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that [director of player personnel] Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success." 

Zac Taylor sidelines

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joe Burrow missed much of the season with turf toe, but managed to return after surgery. Still, with all of their offensive talent, the Bengals finished on the outside looking in with a 6-11 record that was capped with a 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Asked after the game about conversations with the front office, Taylor remained tight-lipped.

"I’ll just keep those private." 

Taylor was hired by the organization in 2019 and owns a 52-63-1 record. He has guided the Bengals to the postseason twice during his tenure, including two AFC Championship Game appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl.

Zac Taylor walks off field

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks off the field during halftime in an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"I’m very confident in our coaching staff. I know those guys work really hard to put us in a good position," Burrow said after the final game of the season. 

