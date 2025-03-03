Bengals announce Tee Higgins has been franchise tagged for 2nd season in a row

What was expected in Cincinnati with wide receiver Tee Higgins is official.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins for the second year in a row, as the wide receiver confirmed as much on X when he posted "tag."

Then, Cincinnati announced the move themselves, proclaiming their "intent of continuing to work toward a long-term deal" with the veteran pass-catcher.

Currently, Higgins would be paid $26.2 million for the 2025 season if they are not able to reach a long-term pact, which they didn’t last offseason. There is a July 15 deadline to get the deal done, or Higgins will have to play on his tag.

However, the Bengals are optimistic they can get something done with a player who has had teammates, including quarterback Joe Burrow and fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase, urge that he remain in Cincinnati.

Burrow even said he’d be "disappointed" if Higgins went elsewhere.

There is a question, though, about Chase’s long-term contract, as he could very well become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. In fact, GM Duke Tobin said so during his session with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine this past week.

So, where does that leave Higgins? Time will tell if the Bengals can figure that out with the NFL’s leading sack man from 2024, Trey Hendrickson, also due to be a free agent this offseason.

Even with Chase playing a larger role for the Bengals, Higgins’ production has been some of the best in the league for wide receivers, collecting two 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022, while notching 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, a career-high, this past season. And he did so in just 12 games.

The Bengals were unable to make the postseason, though, despite Burrow leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Higgins may be one of the best receivers out there, but the Bengals have been unable to give him the deal he’s wanted since the 2023 offseason when it was first brought up. He was tagged in 2024, and ended up playing on it despite some contentious reports about negotiations.

Higgins has a new agent this offseason, and it just so happens to be the same as Chase.

He was expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, but the Bengals want to give themselves time to get the deed done with Higgins this time around.

