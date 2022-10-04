Ben Simmons says he’s ‘grateful’ to be back on court after Nets debut

Ben Simmons has not appeared in a regular-season NBA basketball game since June 20, 2021.

One of the last images we had of Simmons was of the three-time All-Star passing up a wide-open dunk in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

That moment was the last straw for the relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Simmons. Simmons held out for the season before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February for James Harden. He never appeared in a game for the Nets due to back issues.

Simmons returned to the court Monday night against his former team, playing 19 minutes with six points, four rebounds and five assists.

"Amazing. I’m grateful just to be able to step on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there," Simmons said after the Nets’ 127-108 loss to the Sixers, according to the New York Post. "I thought I’d be nervous, but I wasn’t nervous. I was excited. To have that feeling to be able to come out and know you’re going to play on an NBA floor, especially at Barclays with some great players, it’s excitement."

It’s the first time Brooklyn’s new "Big Three" have played together. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both played 19 minutes in the first half.

"Anytime anybody comes back, it’s going to take some time," Irving said. "He’s going to love playing with us. … But for him to be out there for his first game, and for us to experience it with him, it’s something we can remember for the rest of the season, and it’s something we got through. This is day one, highly anticipated. I’m glad it went his way on some easy baskets, and he made some great plays. But, obviously, he knows he has a ways to go before he gets to feeling like his true self."

Simmons did not attempt a shot from beyond the 3-point line and missed both free throws he attempted — a problem in his Philadelphia days — but simply getting back on the court was an accomplishment for the point guard.

"I was pleased overall," Nets head coach Steve Nash said, according to ESPN. "I think it's all so new. We got to go through this. Guys need time together. Ben's playing with a totally different unit than he has in the past, different style. ... It's going to be ugly at times, but I thought as the half wore on you definitely started to see glimpses of the potential.

"The way the ball moved. The way they were hounding the basketball defensively. I thought Ben looked pretty good overall and grew into the game through the half."