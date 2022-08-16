76ers, Ben Simmons reach settlement agreement on grievance filed by former point guard: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ties between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be officially over.

The two sides have reportedly reached a settlement agreement over the grievance that Simmons filed in order to recoup a portion of the $20 million the Sixers withheld as a result of Simmons sitting out games during the 2021-2022 season, according to an ESPN report.

Simmons, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for superstar guard James Harden in February, filed the grievance in April with the National Basketball Players Association after failing to reach a settlement with Philadelphia.

Both sides agreed to keep the settlement figures confidential.

Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Simmons demanded a trade away from the Sixers and never appeared in a game for Philadelphia. The Sixers felt that Simmons’ failure to suit up was a breach of his contract and withheld $360,000 for each game that Simmons missed.

Simmons disputed the 76ers withholding money from his game checks, citing his mental health as the reason for his lack of participation in games and practices.

Simmons asked to be traded away from Philadelphia following a brutal postseason performance during the 2020-2021 playoffs.

Playing against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020-2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Simmons averaged just 9.9 points per game, while attempting a total of three shots in the fourth quarter of the series.

Simmons struggled mightily from the free-throw line during the Sixers’ playoff run, shooting just 34.2% in the postseason.

Following the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Hawks, Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers was non-committal when asked if Simmons could be the point guard on a championship-level team.

Simmons requested a trade shortly after the series and never appeared in a game for Philadelphia again.

Following his trade to Brooklyn, Simmons underwent back surgery in May after failing to appear in a game for the Nets.