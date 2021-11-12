Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
Published

Ben Simmons' agent: 'Very unnecessary' for 76ers to fine player while he's dealing with mental health issue

Rich Paul said he just wanted Simmons back in a comfortable place

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Whatever was left of the Philadelphia 76ers’ relationship with Ben Simmons appears to be hanging on by a thread as the star point guard’s agent explained what was going on with his client in an interview on Thursday.

Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, told The Athletic that Simmons believes the fines are contributing to his mental health issues and the team is trying to "force" him to take the court regardless of what he’s been talking about to the team’s therapist.

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during Round 2, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben," Paul said. "Either you help Ben or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?"

Last week, ESPN reported the 76ers were continuing to fine Simmons until he cooperates with the organization’s physicians and other basketball-related obligations.

Paul told The Athletic the main focus should be helping Simmons and not putting "finances above mental health."

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, New Jersey. 

"As an agent, I understand contractual obligations and I hold myself accountable in this business. But if someone is telling you something, we can no longer turn a blind eye in today’s world," he added.

"This is no longer about a trade. This is about finding a place where we can help Ben get back to his mental strength and get back on the floor. I want him on the floor playing the game that he loves. I want Ben on the floor whether that’s in a 76ers uniform or any other uniform, that’s not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume play. We want to cooperate and want to work him back on the floor."

Paul made clear his client is not ready to hit the floor just yet and only he can say when he’s ready.

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, New Jersey.

76ers officials told the outlet they were not forcing him to come back to play or accusing him of lying. The team reportedly wants Simmons to take part in basketball-related activities until there’s information they get that would prevent him from playing.

Simmons still has an albatross of a contract. He’s owed $33 million this season which will increase to $40.3 million by the 2024-25 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com