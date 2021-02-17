Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger's future with Steelers is up in the air, GM says

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that the organization needs to re-evaluate the quarterback situation heading into the 2021 NFL season

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Ben Roethlisberger’s future in Pittsburgh is still up in the air.

General manager Kevin Colbert said on Wednesday that the long-time Steelers quarterback wants to continue his career with the team, but he said that the organization needs to re-evaluate the quarterback situation heading into the 2021 NFL season.

"As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Colbert said via ESPN. "He reiterated to us that he wants to continue to play. We told him we have to look at this current situation."

Roethlisberger will have a $41.25 million cap hit if he doesn’t restructure his contract. If the Steelers decide to part ways with him, he will still count for $22.25 million against the cap.

Roethlisberger, who led the Steelers to a 12-4 record, finished the 2020 season with 3,803 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Pittsburgh led the entire NFL with 39 dropped passes this season, and the team would need to improve offensively in order for Roethlisberger to remain on top of his game.

With that said, center Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is going to hit free agency, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner will also become free agents as well. It will be interesting to see what the Steelers do to remain competitive next season. Colbert will have a lot of tough decisions to make.

