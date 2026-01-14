Tom Brady talks Aaron Rodgers' possible retirement, improving in broadcast booth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s hard to believe that Tom Brady has been out of the NFL for nearly two full seasons after putting together a career that may never be replicated.

Brady went through the tough choice of whether to retire from the league and go to the other side of the sport in the broadcasting world. He played 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with seven Super Bowl titles.

One of his biggest counterparts, Aaron Rodgers, will be going through the same mental gymnastics over the next few weeks as his career hangs in the balance. Rodgers played most of his career with the Green Bay Packers but had stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday night, Rodgers’ career may have wrapped up with a playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Brady, while at the unveiling of Fanatics Studios in Inglewood, California, was asked whether he had any advice for the four-time NFL MVP.

"It’s up to everybody to determine what they want their future to look like, and Aaron is gonna have a lot of opportunities in whatever he does post-career," Brady told Fox News Digital. "But he’s had a tremendous career and whatever he chooses I’ll be happy for him because it’s the right thing for him."

Brady has become a mainstay in the sports broadcasting world since he hung up his cleats as he and Kevin Burkhardt are the No. 1 announce team for FOX NFL games. He heard a ton of criticism in his first year about his broadcasting chops and whether he could be as great in the booth as he was on the field.

In season two, sports media experts and fans alike agreed that Brady showed tremendous improvement – highlighted by his analysis of how quarterbacks have to throw during windy games.

He opened up about his improvement to Fox News Digital.

"You know, my mom said that too," he said with a smile. "You know, it’s been enjoyable just getting more comfortable. Like all of us, you start a job and you kind of don’t know what you don’t know and your first year, there’s a lot of learning. And look, this year there’s been a lot of learning for me too. Just constantly tinkering with my prep.

"But you know what I love? I have the best team at FOX Sports. I have the best bosses. They provide so much guidance and support for us. The No. 1 ranked studio show in America over the last thousand years. Our football broadcast has been kicking a--. I got a great team of people I work with – Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Rinaldi, Erin Andrews. I love working with them. All our directors, producers, our camera men, everyone behind the scenes, our graphic teams, we have the best team in sports and I love being a part of it."

Brady will be back on the field playing flag football in Saudi Arabia in March, which will be broadcast on FOX.

What is he looking forward to the most?

"Dominating and kicking a--. Like always. I hope you don’t expect anything less than that."