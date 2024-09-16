Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears' Roschon Johnson reacts after Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair punches him during game

There were no penalty flags thrown on the play

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL officials working the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears game missed a punch that was thrown during a scrum late in the matchup Sunday night.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambled to the sideline and took a hit right before he stepped out of bounds. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair got up from making the tackle and punched Bears running back Roschon Johnson, who wasn’t even in the play.

Azeez Al-Shaair makes a tackle

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is tackled by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 15, 2024. (Thomas Shea-Imagn Images)

Officials separated the players in the heated moment, but they missed the punch. The Texans should have been given a 15-yard penalty and Al-Shaair should have been ejected. But no penalties were doled out on the play.

Johnson reacted to the incident in a post on X.

"It took every bit of my soul not to thrash that boy," the Bears player wrote.

The Texans won the game, 19-13, thanks to their incredible defense stymying the Bears’ offense. Caleb Williams threw two interceptions – one to Kamari Lassiter and the other to Derek Stingley Jr.

Caleb Williams tackled

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 15, 2024. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

"It’s just about winning one week at a time," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said after the game. "They’re not always going to be pretty, but you just have to find a way to win. That’s what I’m most proud about with our guys. No matter what happened there at the end, we found a way to win."

Texans pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. had 1.5 sacks in the game.

DJ Moore wrapped up

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is tackled by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in Houston on Sept. 15, 2024. (Thomas Shea-Imagn Images)

"It's always fun getting after any quarterback," Anderson said. "This week we just wanted to keep putting pressure on him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

