Bears offensive coordinator Gase interviews for Eagles job

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their vacant coaching position on Tuesday.

Gase is the third candidate to meet with the Eagles since Chip Kelly was fired last week. Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur already interviewed.

Gase helped Jay Cutler post a career-high passer rating (92.3) this season after spending the past two seasons as offensive coordinator in Denver. Gase worked with Peyton Manning as Denver's quarterbacks coach for two seasons before running the offense.

The Eagles finished 7-9 after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations. Owner Jeffrey Lurie is expected to meet with several candidates before making a decision.

