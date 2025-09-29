Bears coach Ben Johnson's awkward exchange with NFL reporter sparks social media frenzy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson had an awkward interaction with an NFL sideline reporter before the third quarter of their game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

CBS’ Aditi Kinkhabwala caught up with Johnson before the second half began. She qualified her question with the Bears’ struggles on offense and asked what he told his team in the locker room.

"That it wasn’t our brand of football. We’re capable of a lot more," Johnson said. "So, we’re hitting the reset button here at halftime. We’re gonna come back and establish our identity here in the second half."

Kinkhabwala then added, "You need to change what you’re doing."

Johnson appeared to be a little stunned with the response.

"I don’t know. You think so?" he said as Kinkhabwala smiled. "We’re gonna be just fine."

The interaction sparked a frenzied response on social media.

But whatever Johnson told his team in the locker room seemingly had an effect on his players.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams started the team’s first drive of the second half strong. He led a seven-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze. The team scored a field goal and another touchdown in the fourth quarter – thanks to D’Andre Swift.

Chicago caught a break at the end of the game.

Geno Smith led the Raiders on a six-play, 22-yard drive to give kicker Daniel Carlson a decent shot at the go-ahead field goal. However, Carlson missed the 54-yard attempt.

The Bears won the game, 25-24.