Chicago Bears

Bears coach Ben Johnson's awkward exchange with NFL reporter sparks social media frenzy

Bears held on for a win over the Raiders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson had an awkward interaction with an NFL sideline reporter before the third quarter of their game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

CBS’ Aditi Kinkhabwala caught up with Johnson before the second half began. She qualified her question with the Bears’ struggles on offense and asked what he told his team in the locker room.

Ben Johnson on the sideline

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

"That it wasn’t our brand of football. We’re capable of a lot more," Johnson said. "So, we’re hitting the reset button here at halftime. We’re gonna come back and establish our identity here in the second half."

Kinkhabwala then added, "You need to change what you’re doing."

Johnson appeared to be a little stunned with the response.

"I don’t know. You think so?" he said as Kinkhabwala smiled. "We’re gonna be just fine."

Ben Johnson after a game against the Cowboys

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson takes questions during a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The interaction sparked a frenzied response on social media.

But whatever Johnson told his team in the locker room seemingly had an effect on his players.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams started the team’s first drive of the second half strong. He led a seven-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze. The team scored a field goal and another touchdown in the fourth quarter – thanks to D’Andre Swift.

Chicago caught a break at the end of the game.

Geno Smith led the Raiders on a six-play, 22-yard drive to give kicker Daniel Carlson a decent shot at the go-ahead field goal. However, Carlson missed the 54-yard attempt.

Caleb Williams looks to pass

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out of the pocket during the second half against Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

The Bears won the game, 25-24.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

