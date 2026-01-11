Packers' head-coaching situation thrust into spotlight after playoff loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers’ playoff exit on Saturday immediately put added focus on what the organization will do with head coach Matt LaFleur.

The NFL coaching cycle has been the wildest in recent memory, with veteran coaches like John Harbaugh and Pete Carroll being shown the door. Packers fans seemingly put LaFleur on the hot seat following their crushing defeat to the Chicago Bears.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Sunday that the Packers will have a major decision to make.

"The Green Bay Packers and their new president, Ed Policy, have a significant decision to make here in the coming days – and that is whether to extend Matt LaFleur’s contract. He’s currently got one year remaining, or to move on from him," Schefter said. "If they moved on from him, he would automatically go near the top of coaches available and shakeup this current head-coaching cycle yet again."

Schefter added that Harbaugh could be one of the names that would interest the Packers’ organization.

"Notice how we said this belongs to the Packers’ president, Ed Policy. Well, the Packers’ former president from the back in the day was a man by the name of Bob Harlan," Schefter explained. "Bob Harlan’s son, Brian Harlan, represents John Harbaugh. John Harbaugh is a Midwestern guy, who has a home in the Upper Peninsula, and a lot of people around the league have been wondering if the Packers decide to go in a different direction, if all of a sudden the Green Bay Packers might fall to the top of John Harbaugh’s list as the top available choice for him.

"This has been a wild, crazy coaching cycle, and we may be just scratching the surface."

Green Bay finished 9-7-1 this season. LaFleur is 76-40-1 as the Packers’ head coach with a 3-6 record in the playoffs.