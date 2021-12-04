Baylor stops Oklahoma State at goal line to secure Big 12 championship

Baylor’s defense stood tall on 4th-and-goal and stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson from making the game-winning score to win the Big 12 Championship.

Baylor defensive back Jairon McVea stopped Jackson inches from the pylon with 24 seconds remaining to secure the 21-16 victory and a conference championship.

The Bears led 21-6 at the half but failed to put any points on the board in the second half.

Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen started for Baylor in the title game for Gerry Bohannon, who was out with a hamstring injury. Shapen was banged up during the game but managed to complete 23 of 28 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton, Ben Sims and Drew Estrada each had a touchdown catch. Thornton had six catches for 71 yards, Sims had four catches for 34 yards and Estrada had six catches for 33 yards.

The defense came up huge aside from the goal-line stop.

The Bears intercepted Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders four times and held him without a touchdown pass. He was 31-for-46 for 257 yards. McVea, J.T. Woods, Brayden Utley and Matt Jones had the interceptions.

Dominic Richardson had the lone touchdown for the Cowboys. Baylor held Oklahoma State to mostly field goals to win its third Big 12 championship.

Baylor will now wait to see whether it can get some help to sneak into the College Football Playoff. The Bears started the day ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings but have something the No. 4 and possibly No. 5 teams ahead of them won’t have: a conference title.