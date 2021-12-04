Ex-Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly supports team's bid for playoff: 'Players play the game'

Brian Kelly fired back at the suggestion that the coach on the sideline for Notre Dame would carry weight when the College Football Playoff selection committee makes a decision on its final four.

Selection committee chair Gary Barta made the suggestion after the latest Top 4 rankings were released Tuesday and after Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU. At the time, Notre Dame hadn't named an interim coach or a new head coach.

"The committee is aware of all the coaching changes while we were going through the rankings. This week it didn’t apply because the games had occurred and we evaluated based on those games," Barta said. "Once the championship games wrap up, our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or a coach not being available. Should that have an effect on the outcome of a game, that can be considered. At this point, we’ll have to wait and see how that factors in."

Kelly on Saturday appeared on ESPN’s "College Gameday" and fired back at Barta’s assertion.

"I haven't seen coaches play the game before. Players play the game," Kelly said, via The Athletic.

Notre Dame on Friday promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach.

Later on "Gameday," Barta appeared to change his tune when it came to whether Notre Dame’s coach would affect its standing in the playoff selection process.

"I’d be really surprised if it factors into the conversation at all," he said Saturday, via WXYZ-TV.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 6 in the latest CFP standings and is 11-1 with its only loss coming to Cincinnati. The Fighting Irish don’t have a conference championship to play for, so they will need some losses in the Top 4 Saturday to help their standing.