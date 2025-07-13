Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Basketball legend implores WNBA players to 'embrace' Caitlin Clark, drop the jealousy

Clark has only played 11 games due to injuries

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses? Video

Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses?

FOX Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget? The ‘90s’ bounces back to the start of the WNBA, predicting that the league’s new star Caitlin Clark could help the league profit after three decades. 

Women’s basketball legend Nancy Lieberman implored WNBA players to "embrace" Caitlin Clark and lose the jealousy as she’s going to be the money driver for the future of the sport.

Lieberman talked to TMZ Sports earlier in the week, reacting to WNBA All-Stars ranking Clark the ninth-best guard among them. Clark received the most votes from the fans.

Nancy Lieberman at the Hall of Fame

Nancy Lieberman arrives at Symphony Hall for the Basketball Hall of Fame induction in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 12, 2023. (Eric Canha-USA Today Sports)

She compared the Clark situation to the "Bad Boys" era Detroit Pistons having special rules when playing against Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods winning championships on the PGA Tour.

"This is what Caitlin Clark is. Don’t hate her. If she happens to be the cash cow right now, embrace it," Lieberman said. "Don't be petty. She's the best guard in the league right now. Her numbers have proven it. Her game has proven it. I would really implore some of the guards (to) celebrate each other, don’t tolerate each other.

"Angel Reese is amazing. She just broke another record. These are beautiful, intelligent, amazing athletes, and we should be supporting each other, not jealous of each other."

Caitlin Clark rebounds the ball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rebounds the ball on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, against the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

FEVER PRESIDENT APPEARS TO DELETE X ACCOUNT AFTER CLIP OF 'ENDURING BRAND' CAITLIN CLARK COMMENTS SURFACE

Lieberman praised Dallas Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, as well as New York Liberty champions Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

"Stop nitpicking with each other and just go out and ball," Lieberman added.

Clark has struggled since the All-Star rankings and voting results were released.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during the Golden State Valkyries game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 9, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

The Indiana Fever star has been dealing with nagging injuries. She’s averaging 16.9 points and 8.6 assists per game. She’s only appeared in 11 contests.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.