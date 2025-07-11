Fever president appears to delete X account after clip of 'enduring beyond' Caitlin Clark comments surface

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever president Kelly Krauskopf appeared to delete her X account, and social media users took notice ahead of the team's Friday night win over the Atlanta Dream.

The previously-active account with the handle "@k2indytex" is now offline. The account was believed to belong to Krauskopf. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fever for a response.

The apparent deletion was noticed on social media the same day that comments from Krauskopf's introductory press conference resurfaced.

During Krauskopf's Oct. 8 introductory address, the team president spoke about making the Fever an "enduring brand like Apple," while discussing Clark's presence on the team.

"This is about the Indiana Fever. Yes, we have a foundational player in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, and we're going to continue to add to that. But I want this team to be a leader in the country and a brand, an enduring brand, like Apple or something. We have a real opportunity here," Krauskopf said.

Clips of that quote went viral on Friday, prompting criticism from passionate Clark fans.

In her full Oct. 8 press conference, Krauskopf suggested the team will look to move on to focusing on a new demographic, compared to the fans that it appealed to when it won its only WNBA championship in 2012.

"This is the moment where it takes a generation some time to get to that level," Krauskopf said. "I would tell our players, ‘Look, we’re building this for someone else. We're building this for someone's 10-year-old daughter now,' because that's what you do. We wanted to keep moving it forward, pushing it forward and paying it forward."

"I know what kind of support we have, and we have it and that's where I feel empowered and very confident in the direction that we're going, because we have that level of support."

Krauskopf pointed out that Clark was 10 years old when the Fever won its first title, and emphasized the player's value in recruiting.

"If you're a smart basketball player and you watch the way [Caitlin Clark] plays, you would want to play with her," Krauskopf said.

The Fever went on to beat Atlanta 99-82 on Friday night, as Clark scored 12 points in her second game back from a groin injury.