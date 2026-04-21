Basketball Hall of Famer Billy Donovan steps down as Bulls head coach after 6 seasons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After six seasons as the Chicago Bulls head coach, Billy Donovan decided to step down from his role, the team announced Tuesday.

The Bulls, who fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley two weeks ago, wanted Donovan back in the fold. But Donovan held an option in his contract for next season and opted out, according to ESPN.

"After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold. I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit. My gratitude for this community and this organization is permanent," Donovan said in a statement released by the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I owe so much to my players and staff over the last six years. You all have worked side by side with me, day in and day out to drive the Bulls organization forward. And a huge thank you to Bulls fans, your energy, passion and unwavering support provided a home-court advantage that is generally unmatched around the league."

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf said he wanted Donovan to return for another season.

SPURS PHENOM VICTOR WEMBANYAMA MAKES NBA HISTORY WITH FIRST CAREER DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

"Billy Donovan is one of the finest people and coaches I have had the privilege of knowing and working with. He brought class and genuine care to this organization that made a real impact on people. We wanted Billy to continue as our head coach — that was never in question," Reinsdorf said in a statement released by the team.

"But through honest conversations, we all agreed that giving our new Head of Basketball Operations the right to build out his staff was the most important thing for the future of this franchise. That is the kind of person Billy is — he put the Bulls first. We are deeply grateful for everything he has given to this organization."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Donovan, 60, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025. The New York native wants to continue his coaching career, according to ESPN’s report.

In six seasons with the Bulls, he went 226-256 and made the playoffs once, in the 2021-22 season, when the Bulls lost in five games. Prior to coaching the Bulls, Donovan coached the Oklahoma City Thunder for five seasons, going 243-157 and making the playoffs all five seasons.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.