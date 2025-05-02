Basketball great Gregg Popovich steps down as Spurs head coach after nearly 30 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary basketball coach Gregg Popovich announced Friday that he will be stepping down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs and will transition full-time to president of basketball operations.

The announcement followed Popovich’s absence for most of the 2024 season following what the team previously called a mild stroke.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a statement Friday afternoon. "I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Popovich’s tenure comes to an end after a nearly three-decade run that saw him coach the Spurs to five NBA Championships. He remains the league’s all-time wins leader and has the most playoff wins with one team by any coach in NBA history. His career, which also included being named NBA Coach of the Year three times and an Olympic gold medal, earned him a place in the Hall of Fame in 2023.

"Coach Pop’s extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound," Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said in a statement. "His accolades and awards don’t do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach. Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs."

Popovich missed all but five games this past season after suffering a stroke at the team’s arena on Nov. 2. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over from then on. The 76-year-old coach has not spoken publicly since the incident but addressed the team in February where he said he hopes he can "return to coaching in the future."

However, last month, Popovich reportedly suffered a medical incident while dining out at a restaurant.

Popovich will remain with the Spurs as team president, a role he has held since 1994. In 1996, he fired Bob Hill and appointed himself coach – a title he also held for 29 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.