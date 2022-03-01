Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Baseball owners, players extend talks until 5 p.m. Tuesday after intense negotiations

Series of intense negotiations lasting until early Tuesday morning may be sign lockout could end on 90th day

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Here are your Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball has extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for salvaging opening day on March 31.

Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement.

Representatives from Major League Baseball walk to labor negotiations with the players' association, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

Representatives from Major League Baseball walk to labor negotiations with the players' association, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Players and owners met for a 13th time with a session that started after 2 a.m. as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained far apart on key issues.