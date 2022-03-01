Baseball owners, players extend talks until 5 p.m. Tuesday after intense negotiations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball has extended its deadline for reaching a labor deal to 5 p.m. on Tuesday for salvaging opening day on March 31.

Locked-out players and team owners engaged in a series of intense negotiations that began Monday and stretched into early Tuesday morning as the sides attempted to forge the path to an agreement.

Players and owners met for a 13th time with a session that started after 2 a.m. as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained far apart on key issues.