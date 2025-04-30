Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

Baseball fan plummets from stands to ground during Pirates-Cubs game

The game was paused in the seventh inning

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
A baseball fan fell more than 20 feet from the right field bleachers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh to the ground on Wednesday night in the seventh inning of a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double to put the team up 4-3 in the bottom of the inning when players from his team frantically tried to alert umpires and security the fan was on the warning track. 

A fan is carted off the field after falling from the stands during the seventh inning of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The game was paused for about 10 minutes as medical personnel arrived. The fan was placed onto a backboard, loaded onto a medical cart and taken out of the stadium.

A graphic video posted to social media showed the fan tumble over the railing and drop about 20 feet to the ground. The TV broadcast showed McCutchen standing on second base with his hand over his head and in shock. Cubs players took a knee while the fan was being attended to.

A fan lies on the warning track in right field of PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Players took a knee as a medical cart came out for the fan who was on his back.

The condition of the fan was not immediately known.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pirates for comment.

The team released a statement on its X account after the game.

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play," the Pirates said.

"Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time.

Dansby Swanson #7 and Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs look on after a fan fell from the stands during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.