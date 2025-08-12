Barstool's Dave Portnoy makes bold prediction about Chiefs as Travis Kelce re-enters media spotlight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made a bold prediction about the Kansas City Chiefs amid Travis Kelce’s recent media showcases ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Kelce and his brother dropped the news that Taylor Swift was going to be on their podcast. Following that, the Chiefs’ star tight end did a spread with GQ Magazine. Portnoy wrote on social media that the Chiefs’ so-called dynasty was "cooked."

"All joking aside this media blitz from Travis Kelce confirms the Chiefs are cooked," he wrote on X. "As Marvin (Hagler) once said ‘It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5am when you're sleeping in silk pajamas.’

"Chiefs had a cute run but laughable to compare them to Patriots Mega Dynasty."

Portnoy, who will be featured on FOX Sports’ "Big Noon Kickoff" starting this college football season, is the latest to add his voice to those who believe the Chefs’ dynastic run through the regular season and into the postseason was finished.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid responded to critics on Monday.

"You understand because there were so many close games, but that's the National Football League, so I was proud of the guys and how they handled those [one-score games]," Reid said on "Up & Adams" when asked about the criticism the team has faced. "When it's all said and done, it's winning the game. We have winners, and they figured it out. I was proud of them for that.

"We don't listen to all the noise. If you do that, you're gonna go crazy, and then you're not gonna have fun, right?"

Kelce himself admitted in the GQ interview that some of the extracurricular activities that have come with his elevated level of fame have hampered him on the field. He was a big target of criticism early in the 2024 season for his lack of production.

"I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer," he said. "I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard.

"I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys."