Bans handed out after PSG-Evian tussle

Several of Paris Saint-Germain's key contributors will be unavailable this weekend when the French league leaders attempt to lock up their first domestic title since 1993-94.

Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and midfielders David Beckham and Marco Verratti will all miss Sunday's match against Valenciennes at the Parc des Princes following a brawl with Evian last weekend.

Sirigu has been given a two-match suspension, while Beckham will miss one match after being shown a late red card. Beckham was given his marching orders in the last minute, six minutes after being introduced as a late substitute in Annecy, for a dangerous lunge on Youssef Adnane, with Verratti having also been dismissed.

Evian striker Saber Khelifa, who also received a two-match suspension, and Sirigu were then involved in an altercation which saw both red-carded as skirmishes ensued after the full-time whistle.

PSG is currently nine points clear of second-place Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 and can claim the title with a win and a loss or draw by Marseille.