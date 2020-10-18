Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. expected to play in Browns-Steelers matchup: report

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns look to continue the franchise’s best start in 26 years.

Mayfield suffered a significant rib injury last week during the Browns’ 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which saw him limited throughout this week’s practices. But sources told ESPN that he is expected to play despite being listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report.

Joining Mayfield will be star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was initially sent home sick on Thursday with a mysterious illness.

Beckham tested negative twice for COVID-19 after missing two days of practice and was able to return to the Browns’ practice facility on Saturday, sources added.

Beckham has had a strong start in his second season with the Browns, who acquired the star in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants. He has 21 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham also had an electrifying 50-yard TD run that sealed a win in Dallas.

The Steelers are looking to improve on their 4-0 start and that could spell trouble for Mayfield.

“I’m not a doctor,” Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said of Mayfield’s injury. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I know how bruised up he is … at the end of the day, I’m just trying to inflict good punishment.”

"You want to make sure he’s thinking about the rush," he said. "All those other things, his injuries, so be it. We play a physical game.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.