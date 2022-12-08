Baker Mayfield headbutts teammate after leading Rams on go-ahead TD drive

Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday after the Carolina Panthers waived him due to their own logjam at the quarterback position and by Thursday night he was leading his new team to a victory.

Mayfield guided the Rams on an eight-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson. With the extra point, Los Angeles went up with 10 seconds left and would win the game 17-16.

The former No. 1 overall pick was then seen headbutting cornerback Robert Rochell after the drive.

He did the same thing with the Panthers earlier this year.

Mayfield didn’t start the game. That was given to John Wolford, who was battling a neck injury coming into the game. Wolford’s start didn’t last long.

Mayfield would go 22-for-35 with 230 passing yards and the game-winning touchdown pass to Jefferson.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns earlier this year after the team traded for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Mayfield was the Week 1 starter for the Panthers but poor play and injuries cost him the role toward the end of his run there.

He was let go earlier this week and picked up by the Rams, who put Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a back injury. Los Angeles is coming off a Super Bowl win but injuries have hindered their performance this season.