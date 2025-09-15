Baker Mayfield authors incredible final drive to lift Bucs over Texans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maybe it’s magic. Maybe it’s Baker Mayfield.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star quarterback engineered an 11-play, 80-yard drive that included two heroic plays to keep their hopes alive as they defeated the Houston Texans, 20-19.

On the Buccaneers’ final drive, Mayfield stared down 4th-and-10 from their own 32-yard line. He faced tremendous pressure from the Texans’ defense, but used his legs to run 15 yards to get the first down and keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Mayfield found running back Bucky Irving running across the field. Irving got around a would-be tackler and shed three more on his way to a 22-yard gain.

Mayfield moved the offense down the field and Richaad White punched the ball into the end zone for the 2-yard score. It put the Buccaneers up one point.

The Texans would not have another offensive play even with six seconds remaining.

Mayfield took lick after lick in the game and was sacked four times. He was hit hard on scrambles and even got into the face of Texans defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson after one play. Still, he was 25-of-38 with 215 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He added 33 yards on the ground.

Tampa Bay’s first touchdown came in the first quarter when Mayfield found Ryan Miller on a 20-yard score. Mayfield found rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Tampa Bay had a 14-10 lead going into halftime.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled in the face of pressure from the Buccaneers’ defensive line. But he kept Houston close late in the game the best he could.

With 2:10 left, Stroud handed the ball off to veteran running back Nick Chubb. He scampered for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead. It was Chubb’s first rushing touchdown since Nov. 21, 2024.

The Texans’ defense failed to hold up their end of the bargain.

Stroud finished 13-of-24 with 207 yards and a touchdown pass to Nico Collins.

Tampa Bay improved to 2-0 on the year, marking the fifth straight season they’ve reached that record. Houston fell to 0-2.