Chiefs' Travis Kelce slams helmet in frustration, drops crucial pass in loss to Eagles

Travis Kelce’s frustrations boiled over on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen on the FOX broadcast telling his teammates in the second quarter that he was "sick of this s---" and slammed his helmet down on the field. The clip came after Patrick Mahomes scored on a rushing touchdown. It was unclear what Kelce was upset about.

The star tight end then suffered a crucial drop that led to an Eagles interception and, eventually, a touchdown on the next drive for the Jalen Hurts-led squad.

The Chiefs’ quarterback fired a pass to Kelce as the tight end was cutting across the field. The ball was just to the right of Kelce and he was unable to make a play. The ball bounced out of his hands and into the hands of Eagles defender Andrew Mukuba.

Hurts led the Eagles on a 10-play, 59-yard drive from there and it ended with a touchdown. Philadelphia took a 10-point lead and won the game 20-17.

Kelce had four catches for 61 yards, leading the team.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about Kelce’s emotions on the sidelines.

"He’s trying to get guys fired up and going. I mean, that’s him. He’s that way every week if you keep an eye on him. He’s all in, all the time. That’s the way he was today," Reid said.

Mahomes talked about Kelce’s drop.

"We got the defense that we wanted. We expect them to play that zero-zero with the hole player – with the safety," he said. "I think I threw it just a tad too early, just trying to put it on his (Kelce’s) body low before that hole player got there and I think if I can put it more on his body and not so far out in front of him then he can catch it, take the hit and get in the end zone."

Kansas City dropped to 0-2 for the first time in the Mahomes era.

"I think just after the first few weeks now, you just let games slip away. We played two good football teams and made mistakes in big moments - stuff that we’re not used to doing," Mahomes said. "But I think we’re coming together as a team, man. I mean, when you deal with adversity it’s about how you deal with it and obviously, this isn’t how we wanted to start. But how are we going to respond?

"So, I’m excited for the next few weeks to see who wants to be challenged and how we can get back and really get after it."