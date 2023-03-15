Baker Mayfield agrees to deal with Bucs as team searches for Tom Brady's replacement: report

Baker Mayfield will be with his fourth organization in less than a year as the former No. 1 overall pick came to an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

The agreement is for one year and worth up to $8.5 million, according to ESPN.

The deal comes as Tampa Bay is looking for its next quarterback following Tom Brady’s retirement in February.

Mayfield played for two teams in 2022 after being traded by the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

He started six games for the Carolina Panthers before being released in December and signing with the Los Angeles Rams .

The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in four starts with the Rams.

After the final game of the 2022 season, Mayfield said he’s going to put "a lot of thought" into where he goes next.

"It’s gotta be the best opportunity. I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again," he said. "It’s going to be hard to try something else new but obviously – it’s going to be a big-time decision. So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it."

Mayfield further clarified: "I know I’m good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that."

Mayfield will have the opportunity to prove he’s still a starting QB in the NFL, battling with 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask for the job in training camp.

Trask has never started an NFL game while Mayfield has 69 starts under center in his five-year career.

