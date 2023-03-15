Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Baker Mayfield agrees to deal with Bucs as team searches for Tom Brady's replacement: report

The Bucs will be Mayfield's fourth team in the last year

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Baker Mayfield will be with his fourth organization in less than a year as the former No. 1 overall pick came to an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. 

The agreement is for one year and worth up to $8.5 million, according to ESPN. 

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers screams in celebration after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The deal comes as Tampa Bay is looking for its next quarterback following Tom Brady’s retirement in February. 

Mayfield played for two teams in 2022 after being traded by the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. 

He started six games for the Carolina Panthers before being released in December and signing with the Los Angeles Rams

Baker Mayfield of the Los Angeles Rams passes against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Baker Mayfield of the Los Angeles Rams passes against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in four starts with the Rams. 

After the final game of the 2022 season, Mayfield said he’s going to put "a lot of thought" into where he goes next.

"It’s gotta be the best opportunity. I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again," he said. "It’s going to be hard to try something else new but obviously – it’s going to be a big-time decision. So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it." 

Mayfield further clarified: "I know I’m good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that." 

Baker Mayfield of the Los Angeles Rams warms up for the Denver Broncos game at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Baker Mayfield of the Los Angeles Rams warms up for the Denver Broncos game at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Mayfield will have the opportunity to prove he’s still a starting QB in the NFL, battling with 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask for the job in training camp. 

Trask has never started an NFL game while Mayfield has 69 starts under center in his five-year career. 

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report

