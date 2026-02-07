Bad Bunny walks back comment that fans should learn Spanish ahead of Super Bowl halftime performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bad Bunny is backing down from a comment he made in October, saying that critics of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance needed to learn Spanish.

"I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy," he said on "Saturday Night Live," before teasing his critics in Spanish.

"If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But this week, during an appearance in San Francisco's Moscone Center, Bad Bunny said learning Spanish was not necessary.

"I know I told them they had four months to learn Spanish — they don't even have to learn Spanish. They (can) learn to dance," Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said to a jam-packed crowd.

RAMS' PUKA NACUA REACTS TO MATTHEW STAFFORD'S MVP, 2026 RETURN: 'I ALMOST DID A BACKFLIP'

Bad Bunny, who has been Spotify’s most-streamed artist four times in the last six years, got the nod in September. His 2022 album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," is the app’s most-streamed album of all time, and he has more than 51 million followers on Instagram.

The artist received both praise and backlash for his "ICE out" comments at the Grammys earlier this week. Bad Bunny said last fall he decided to do his residency show in his native Puerto Rico and didn't book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he will avoid Bad Bunny's performance in the "Woke Bowl."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And we’ve got Bad Bunny, or Bad Rabbit, at halftime. I'll be watching the (Turning Point USA) halftime show . It's just unfortunate we've gotten to this point."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.