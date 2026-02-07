Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Bad Bunny walks back comment that fans should learn Spanish ahead of Super Bowl halftime performance

Bad Bunny will perform at Levi's Stadium on Sunday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Bad Bunny backs away from ‘learn Spanish’ comment ahead of halftime performance Video

Bad Bunny backs away from ‘learn Spanish’ comment ahead of halftime performance

Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec lays out the signfiicance of Turning Point USA’s halftime show on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Bad Bunny is backing down from a comment he made in October, saying that critics of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance needed to learn Spanish.

"I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy," he said on "Saturday Night Live," before teasing his critics in Spanish.

Bad Bunny at the Apple Music Halftime Show interview

Bad Bunny speaks on stage at the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on Feb. 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

But this week, during an appearance in San Francisco's Moscone Center, Bad Bunny said learning Spanish was not necessary.

"I know I told them they had four months to learn Spanish — they don't even have to learn Spanish. They (can) learn to dance," Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said to a jam-packed crowd.

Bad Bunny at the 2025 Grammys

Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

RAMS' PUKA NACUA REACTS TO MATTHEW STAFFORD'S MVP, 2026 RETURN: 'I ALMOST DID A BACKFLIP'

Bad Bunny, who has been Spotify’s most-streamed artist four times in the last six years, got the nod in September. His 2022 album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," is the app’s most-streamed album of all time, and he has more than 51 million followers on Instagram.

The artist received both praise and backlash for his "ICE out" comments at the Grammys earlier this week. Bad Bunny said last fall he decided to do his residency show in his native Puerto Rico and didn't book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he will avoid Bad Bunny's performance in the "Woke Bowl."

Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Bad Bunny accepts the award for best música urbana album for "Un Verano Sin Ti." (Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"And we’ve got Bad Bunny, or Bad Rabbit, at halftime. I'll be watching the (Turning Point USA) halftime show. It's just unfortunate we've gotten to this point."

