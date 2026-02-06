Rams' Puka Nacua reacts to Matthew Stafford's MVP, 2026 return: 'I almost did a backflip'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There might be nobody on the planet happier for Matthew Stafford than Puka Nacua.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback, in his 17th NFL season, won his first MVP Award on Thursday night to all but cement what will likely be a Hall of Fame resume.

"I almost did a backflip," Stafford's star wide receiver Puka Nacua said to Fox News Digital on radio row.

The extra celebration, though, came when Stafford officially committed to playing next season.

"I knew he was coming back. I knew it. I was waiting for him to say it at some point. And when he said it, I still wanted to do a backflip. It was the best," he said.

"Nobody deserves it more than him playing at such a high level in this late stage of his career. And the photo of him and his family, that's football heaven right there."

Nacua would be a stud no matter who is throwing to him, but he definitely has Stafford to thank for his absurd numbers.

"I know I wouldn't be standing in the place that I am with the opportunities I've had to chase records, to break records, to be at a high level and to be up there with the best of them. He's been right there every step of the way, and I'm glad I get him for one more year."

One more year? We'll see.

"I won't put a timeline on his career, but if I can win another Super Bowl, hopefully he won't hang it up after that."

