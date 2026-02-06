Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Puka Nacua reacts to Matthew Stafford's MVP, 2026 return: 'I almost did a backflip'

Stafford got his first MVP in his 17th season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Puka Nacua 'almost did a backflip' when Matthew Stafford won MVP Video

Puka Nacua 'almost did a backflip' when Matthew Stafford won MVP

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua was pumped up to see his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, win an MVP and announce a return for 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO – There might be nobody on the planet happier for Matthew Stafford than Puka Nacua.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback, in his 17th NFL season, won his first MVP Award on Thursday night to all but cement what will likely be a Hall of Fame resume.

"I almost did a backflip," Stafford's star wide receiver Puka Nacua said to Fox News Digital on radio row.

Puka and Stafford

Wide receiver Puka Nacua greets quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 7, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The extra celebration, though, came when Stafford officially committed to playing next season.

"I knew he was coming back. I knew it. I was waiting for him to say it at some point. And when he said it, I still wanted to do a backflip. It was the best," he said.

"Nobody deserves it more than him playing at such a high level in this late stage of his career. And the photo of him and his family, that's football heaven right there."

Matthew Stafford celebrates

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nacua would be a stud no matter who is throwing to him, but he definitely has Stafford to thank for his absurd numbers.

"I know I wouldn't be standing in the place that I am with the opportunities I've had to chase records, to break records, to be at a high level and to be up there with the best of them. He's been right there every step of the way, and I'm glad I get him for one more year."

One more year? We'll see.

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua talk

Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams talk in the first quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"I won't put a timeline on his career, but if I can win another Super Bowl, hopefully he won't hang it up after that."

