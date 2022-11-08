Ayahuasca to blame for Aaron Rodgers' struggles, ESPN's Robert Griffin III suggests

It’s safe to say that the Green Bay Packers are in shambles, having lost five straight games after a disaster in Detroit against the lowly Lions.

The player everyone keeps spotlighting is quarterback Aaron Rodgers during these struggling times, and ESPN’s Robert Griffin III thinks it’s justified because he’s not certain that Green Bay is getting the best version of the 2021 NFL MVP.

Griffin even suggested that Rodgers’ affinity for plant-based psychedelic teas might be the cause behind the team’s losing nature.

"In order for [the Green Bay Packers] to dig themselves out of this hole, they need the best version of Aaron Rodgers," Griffin said during ESPN’s "Monday Night Countdown." "And right now, that ayahuasca seems like it has him in a completely different world."

Rodgers used ayahuasca during the 2020 and 2022 offseasons, which have yielded two entirely different results. Rodgers won MVP in 2020 and 2021, but a three-peat doesn’t appear in the cards at the moment.

"I believe in science and synchronicities, and I really feel like that what that allowed me to do is to have a greater love for the game that I play, greater love for my teammates, and I had maybe my best season of my career in 2020 and then followed up last year with an even greater integration of a lot of those lessons," Rodgers told Fox Sports in September.

While Rodgers is eighth among quarterbacks in passing yards this season, it hasn’t been easy finding completions. For one, Davante Adams, his trusty target these last few years, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders (who are also having a tough time winning games). That leaves a young corps of wide receivers that Rodgers is still trying to find chemistry with.

So, with drops and other offensive woes – the offensive line has had tons of injuries early on this season – Rodgers is 16th in passer rating (89.0) and 27th in quarterback rate (36.3).

Rodgers also has seven interceptions on the year after throwing three in the 15-9 loss to Detroit. To put that into perspective as to how good Rodgers usually is, he’s thrown 15 interceptions in the last four seasons combined, compared to 136 touchdowns. This season, Rodgers has 14 touchdown passes.

The Packers are a team with a late bye week as they have to wait until Week 14 before they catch a break. So, Rodgers & Co. will be continuing to practice each week hoping things will click come Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys will be the next opponent for Rodgers at Lambeau Field this Sunday. Dallas has won their last two games.