Avalanche broadcaster accidentally drinks from partner's chewing tobacco spit cup

A Colorado Avalanche broadcaster lived out a nightmare a few weeks ago while live on the air.

No, he didn't have a hot mic slip up, he simply just thought he was taking a swig of tea…but it was anything but.

The cup he drank from wound up being filled with his partner's dip spit. It was all caught on video.

Play-by-play announcer Marc Moser had packing lips throughout the broadcast. Broadcasters often have tea throughout events to keep their voices and throats in good condition.

As Mark Rycroft took a sip of the cup, he immediately spit it all back out and hastily reached for the cup he originally thought he was grabbing.

Rycroft can be seen going back and forth from one cup to another to wash and spit out the taste.

The audio has not been uncovered, but you can use your imagination with the video.

The comments were filled with plenty who can relate.

"Everyone older than 35 has a story of someone who did this at a high school party," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Every frat bro that’s ever lived is throwing up in solidarity with this man," wrote another.

In a somewhat hilarious irony, Moser wound up wiping his own cup out with a napkin after Rycroft had taken a swig of it.

Both announcers kept the broadcast going, seemingly as if nothing had happened, which is quite impressive.

Rycroft played for the Avalanche in the 2006-07 season and joined the broadcast team in 2018, along with Moser.