Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley inks massive extension with Braves, marking franchise record

Austin Riley is only 25

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Austin Riley is going to be with the Atlanta Braves for a long time.

The 25-year-old third baseman who was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft signed a 10-year, $212 million contract extension with the Braves, which includes a club option for 2033. The team announced the deal Monday.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The deal is the most lucrative in Braves history.

"How he plays the game and the consistency with which he does everything is unbelievable," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday via MLB.com. "He does everything right and checks all the boxes to be that guy."

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MLB TRADE DEADLINE 2022: YANKEES ACQUIRE FRANKIE MONTAS, LOU TRIVINO FROM A'S

Riley made his first All-Star Game this season. Through 101 games, he is batting .301 with a .964 OPS and 29 home runs. He leads the National League in slugging percentage (.604). He came on strong in 2021, earning National League MVP votes after hitting 33 home runs and driving in 107 runs.

The Braves now have some of their key players locked up for the next few years. Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies are signed at least through the 2025 season. Olson is there through 2029, Acuna has a club option for 2028, and Albies has a club option through 2027.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs to first on a game-winning RBI during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs to first on a game-winning RBI during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Atlanta is the defending World Series champion.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.