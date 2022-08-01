Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

MLB trade deadline 2022: Yankees acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from A's

The Yankees made a move to bolster their pitching staff and bullpen

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Yankees made a move to bolster their pitching staff and their bullpen on Monday ahead of the trade deadline.

The Yankees acquired right-handed pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics for left-handed pitchers J.P. Sears and Kevin Waldichuk, right-handed pitcher Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.

Montas, 29, was in his sixth season with Oakland. In 19 starts this season, he had a 3.18 ERA with 109 strikeouts. He earned American League Cy Young award votes last season, finishing in sixth place for the award.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trivino celebrates after the A's defeated the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif., on July 26, 2022.

Trivino, a 30-year-old relief pitcher, was in his fifth season with the A’s. This season, he’s appeared in 39 games but has a 6.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Oakland received a handful of solid young players in return.

Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas walks to the dugout after pitching against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning in Oakland, Calif., on July 21, 2022.

PADRES ACQUIRE JOSH HADER FROM BREWERS, RE-SIGN JOE MUSGROVE AS TRADE DEADLINE LOOMS

Sears, 26, made his debut with the Yankees this year. In seven games, he had a 2.05 ERA in those games. He appeared in 11 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Waldichuk, 24, made 17 starts between Scranton/Wilkes Barre and Double-A Somerset this season. 

Medina, 23, has been in the minor leagues for about six seasons. He’s played mostly for Somerset this season, recording a 3.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts. Bowman, the only batter in the deal, was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He played at Single-A Hudson Valley this season and batted .217 with eight homers.

New York Yankees pitcher J.P. Sears delivers during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros, July 21, 2022, in Houston.

The Yankees entered Monday 69-34 — the best record in baseball. Oakland was 39-65 and sitting in last place in the American League West division.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.