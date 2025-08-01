Auburn's Bruce Pearl rips Obama over policies as president, making 'everything ... black and white'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama recently suggested aid must flow to Palestinians regardless of whether Israel can secure a hostage deal.

His rare statement drew the ire of Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who is the chair of the U.S. Israel Education Association.

Pearl ripped Obama for failing to demand that Hamas return the hostages it has held since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks.

"You gave billions to Iran and Hamas creating this mess and not one word from you calling for THEM to release the hostages, surrender and end the War! Tell Hamas to 1) Quit stealing and reselling aid 2) Stop attacking GHF workers who are feeding Gazans. 3) Leave and end suffering," Pearl wrote on X earlier this week.

Obama made the statement on social media on Sunday in reference to reporting from the New York Times stating that "Gazans are dying of starvation." Israel, which blocked aid to Gaza earlier this year, has recently begun to airdrop aid resources into the region, and its leaders argue that reports of starvation are a false campaign promoted by Hamas.

Pearl, who is Jewish, has been more outspoken against Hamas terrorists and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East since the terror attacks. In an appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me" with Dan Dakich," Pearl continued to dismantle Obama, saying he "divided us" as a country.

"I get so frustrated when I hear what a terrible country we are or how racist we are, how this is not the land of opportunity for everybody. Look, we've got a lot to work on, and there is racism that absolutely does exist, and it's wrong. But it's a lot better for my players than it was for their fathers, and their fathers' fathers," Pearl began. "I want my guys to recognize that there are going to be obstacles, but not roadblocks. That's what Barack Obama did.

"However, as our president … I disagreed with so many of his policies. I thought that rather than uniting us as a country ... he divided us. Everything was black and white. Everything was [about] the obstacles that were against my players from being successful. I'm trying to teach my guys ‘I don’t want you to work at Subway - I want you to own five of them.' I think in many ways, Barack Obama told a different story."

Peark explained on the "Being Jewish Podcast" in June about why he speaks out.

"Here’s the deal. One of the reasons why I do it, it’s really simple. What is your Middle Eastern studies course teaching you in high school? Oh, you don’t have one? Oh, so then let’s go on social media and let’s read the lies and the propaganda," Pearl explained.

"In the back of their minds it’s, ‘Maybe they are right. Maybe the Jews did steal the land. Maybe they did run them out of their home. I don’t know.’ Well, that’s because you’ve never been taught. So you’re listening to the loudest voices, [which is] a very, very loud minority."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.