Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Stanford Cardinal

Ex-Stanford coach suing ESPN for defamation, claiming story led to his firing from school: report

Troy Taylor claims ESPN story contained false statements that led to his termination

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former college football coach is reportedly suing ESPN for defamation after he was fired following the outlet publishing a story about his alleged behavior.

Troy Taylor was fired from Stanford in March over allegations of bullying and belittling staff - but he said back in April that he had been portrayed "unfairly" and was let go "without cause."

Now, he is apparently taking his case to a new level.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Troy Taylor looking at scoreboard

Stanford Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor watches a video replay on the main scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Stanford Stadium. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

According to The Sacramento Bee, Taylor's lawsuit claims that an ESPN story, which highlighted Taylor's alleged behavior, led to his firing from Stanford.

The story said that "multiple employees filed complaints about Taylor for what they called hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks." and "both investigations determined that Taylor’s treatment of employees, particularly of women, was inconsistent with Stanford’s standards."

"These statements were false, and ESPN and [reporter Xuan] Thai knew them to be false at the time they were made," Taylor's attorneys claim.

Taylor was first investigated over a year ago, which led to him signing a warning letter on Feb. 14 of last year, and a second investigation concluded that July. Taylor said he "disagreed with the complaint" but "took it seriously and fully cooperated." The investigation, Taylor said, "concluded that I did not act unfairly," and he was given an extension and a raise at the end of the next February "because I was told we were building something special."

Taylor said the second investigation was "regarding a discussion about the physical speed at which Stanford players could participate in a walk-through," but was resolved that July.

"Two other witnesses (one male and one female) were present during the initial discussion about the speed at which players could participate in a walk-through. Both told me at the time that my behavior was appropriate," Taylor said.

Troy Taylor reacts

Stanford Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor reacts after calling a timeout during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

BRETT FAVRE PRAISES FELLOW HALL OF FAMER DEION SANDERS AFTER CANCER NEWS: 'HE'S A GRINDER'

In his April statement, he said both investigations were "improperly disclosed" to the media. The first probe, Taylor said, was about "a complaint from an athletic administrator that claimed that I tried to remove her as our football administrator for an unfair reason."

"[T]he First Investigation did not determine that Taylor engaged in gender-based bullying or belittling; there were not ‘two investigations’ that found that Taylor ‘had bullied and belittled athletics staff, especially women;’ the workplace investigations did not begin after ‘multiple employees filed complaints’ against Taylor for ‘hostile and aggressive behavior’ toward female employees or staff; and there was no finding after the First Investigation that ‘allegations regarding belittling… behavior toward… women were deemed to have merit,'" the lawsuit says.

"Taylor is informed and believes and thereon alleges that the aforementioned acts of Defendants were willful, oppressive, fraudulent, and/or malicious. The conduct of Defendants in publishing these false statements about Taylor, with knowledge of their falsity, for the express purpose of harming Taylor was intentional and despicable. Taylor is therefore entitled to punitive damages."

ESPN declined to comment.

Troy Taylor sideline

Stanford Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor looks on against the San Jose State Spartans in the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium on Nov. 29, 2024. (Eakin Howard-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor went 3-9 in both his seasons as Stanford's head coach. Frank Reich was hired as the interim coach. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.