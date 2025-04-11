Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers

Auburn's Bruce Pearl named chairman of US Israel Education Association

Pearl has been a staunch supporter of Israel

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl was named the chairman of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA) on Thursday.

Pearl is one of the handful of Jewish coaches in college basketball. He has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel, which only grew in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack. He was one of three Jewish head coaches who made the NCAA Final Four last weekend.

Bruce Pearl points

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells during practice at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Friday, April 4, 2025 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

"I am deeply honored to be named Chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association, and hope I can even begin to fill the shoes of outgoing Chair Dr. Phil Roe, former member of Congress and Chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee," Pearl said in a news release.

"My experience in Israel was transformative. I felt it was my responsibility to become more involved in the mission of USIEA and educating senior government leaders in America on the importance of supporting Israel. I also shared this important journey with my team. In August 2022, Auburn University became the first Division I basketball team to play a professional Israeli team, marking a historic moment in both college athletics and U.S.-Israel relations. I’m proud to continue advocating for greater understanding and collaboration between our two nations."

Bruce Pearl vs Georgia

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts on the court against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, on Jan. 18, 2025. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

The USIEA has helped build the relationship between U.S. and Israeli leaders and strengthen their communication on key issues.

Pearl’s goal is to amplify the mission.

"I’ve dedicated much of my life to teaching young people about the importance of leadership, values, and understanding different perspectives," Pearl added. "My work with USIEA aligns with those principles, and I’m excited to continue building a bridge of understanding between these two great nations."

Bruce Pearl at a presser

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl at a press conference at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, on March 21, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Pearl led Auburn to a 32-6 record. The Tigers’ Final Four appearance was the team’s first since 2019. Pearl has led Auburn to its only two Final Fours.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.