Gators star Walter Clayton Jr., who transferred to Florida after starting at Iona, gives NIL and portal advice

Walter Clayton Jr. lived the dream of every college basketball player Monday night, becoming a national champion with his Florida Gators.

But when Clayton was coming out of Bartow High School in Florida, he was trying to choose between playing football or basketball in college. He had offers from the Gators, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Nebraska and West Virginia to play football, but he eventually chose basketball and followed Rick Pitino to Iona.

After two seasons and Pitino taking the St. John’s job, Clayton transferred to Todd Golden’s program in Gainesville for the 2023-24 campaign. Two years later, the Gators are back on top with a 65-63 national title win over the Houston Cougars.

The transfer portal, as well as name, image and likeness opportunities, have allowed star college athletes in mid-major schools to move on to big-time programs with the chance of playing right away, building their personal brand on and off the court.

Clayton is just one of many examples, and he had advice for future athletes who could be in the same situation as he was before that 2023-24 season, making a decision that changed his life.

"The only advice I can really give is keep working and trust your work," Clayton told Fox News Digital while working a celebratory "shift" at Raising Cane’s alongside Gators teammates Alijah Martin and Thomas Haugh in Gainesville.

"Nothing is going to be given to you. When I came to Florida, they were 16-17. Obviously, it was [Todd] Golden’s first year, and he wanted to make things better. He didn’t promise me anything. I told him I was going to come here, and I was going to work. So, nothing is going to be guaranteed to you. Just keep on working."

Clayton played for his home state’s university and quickly became a focal point of the offense, averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He initially declared for the NBA Draft but decided he had unfinished business in Gainesville, which paid off Monday night.

Clayton had one of the best seasons in Florida basketball history, helping the Gators to their best overall record in program history at 27-4, also an SEC record. He was named a first-team All-American after averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and the NBA Draft is calling yet again.

Because of his stardom, Clayton’s NIL valuation is $1.2 million, according to On3.

Another example of how beneficial the portal and NIL can be is with Martin, who helped Florida Atlantic University reach the Final Four two years ago. His fifth and final college season was with the Gators this year after four seasons with the Owls, and he produced his best year with a career-high 14.4 points per game as a starting guard alongside Clayton.

So, while there are detractors of the new system of college sports, there are benefits for athletes like Clayton.

