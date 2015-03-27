Atlanta Hawks forward Smith fined for obscene gesture

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith has been $25,000 for making an obscene gesture, the NBA said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the fourth period of the Hawks' 111-102 win over the New York Knicks in Atlanta on Friday.

The NBA also suspended Atlanta forward Marvin Williams for two games following a fight with New York's Shawne Williams who was banned for one game.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Ed Osmond)