Atlanta Falcons: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Atlanta Falcons finished 7-9 during the 2019 season.

The Falcons have six picks going into the draft. They acquired one of their picks from the Baltimore Ravens and another one of their picks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year, the Falcons picked offensive lineman Kaleb McGary with their first-round pick. McGary played and started in all 16 games for Atlanta.

Here are the Falcons’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 16 overall

Second Round, No. 47 overall

Third Round, No. 78 overall

Fourth Round, No. 119 overall

Fourth Round, No. 143 overall (from BAL)

Seventh Round, No. 228 overall (from TB via PHI)

Here are some of the Falcons’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISTIONS

Dante Fowler Jr., LB (from LAR)

Hayden Hurst, TE (trade with ATL)

Justin McCray, OL (signed from CLE)

LaRoy Reynolds, LB (signed from CIN)

Laquon Treadwell, WR (signed from MIN)

DEPARTURES

Adrian Clayborn, DE (signed with CLE)

Austin Hooper, TE (signed with CLE)

De’Vondre Campbell, LB (signed with ARI)

Jack Crawford, DT (signed with TEN)

Ty Sambrailo, OL (signed with TEN)

Vic Beasley, LB (signed with TEN)

Wes Schweitzer, C (signed with WAS)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Alex Gray, TE

Devonta Freeman, RB

Jamar Taylor, CB

J.J. Wilcox, S

Johnathan Cyprien, S

Justin Hardy, WR

Kemal Ishmael, S

Kenjon Barner, RB

Luke Stocker, TE

Matt Bosher, P

Matt Simms, QB

Michael Bennett, DL

Ra'Shede Hageman, DE