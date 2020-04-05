Atlanta Falcons: 2020 NFL Draft profile
The Atlanta Falcons finished 7-9 during the 2019 season.
The Falcons have six picks going into the draft. They acquired one of their picks from the Baltimore Ravens and another one of their picks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last year, the Falcons picked offensive lineman Kaleb McGary with their first-round pick. McGary played and started in all 16 games for Atlanta.
Here are the Falcons’ draft picks.
DRAFT PICKS
First Round, No. 16 overall
Second Round, No. 47 overall
Third Round, No. 78 overall
Fourth Round, No. 119 overall
Fourth Round, No. 143 overall (from BAL)
Seventh Round, No. 228 overall (from TB via PHI)
Here are some of the Falcons’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.
ACQUISTIONS
Dante Fowler Jr., LB (from LAR)
Hayden Hurst, TE (trade with ATL)
Justin McCray, OL (signed from CLE)
LaRoy Reynolds, LB (signed from CIN)
Laquon Treadwell, WR (signed from MIN)
DEPARTURES
Adrian Clayborn, DE (signed with CLE)
Austin Hooper, TE (signed with CLE)
De’Vondre Campbell, LB (signed with ARI)
Jack Crawford, DT (signed with TEN)
Ty Sambrailo, OL (signed with TEN)
Vic Beasley, LB (signed with TEN)
Wes Schweitzer, C (signed with WAS)
UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS
Alex Gray, TE
Devonta Freeman, RB
Jamar Taylor, CB
J.J. Wilcox, S
Johnathan Cyprien, S
Justin Hardy, WR
Kemal Ishmael, S
Kenjon Barner, RB
Luke Stocker, TE
Matt Bosher, P
Matt Simms, QB
Michael Bennett, DL
Ra'Shede Hageman, DE