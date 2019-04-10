Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

AR-15, guns, cash stolen from home of Atlanta Braves outfielder: cops

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis follows the flight of his single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 8, 2019, in Denver. 

Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis follows the flight of his single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 8, 2019, in Denver.  (AP)

A suspected burglar who broke into Braves right fielder Nick Markakis’ Atlanta home late last month and stole five firearms and $20,000 in cash remains at large, police said.

A neighbor called police around 11 p.m. on March 29 to report that someone was inside Markakis’ home, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing a police report.

At the time of the robbery, Markakis and his teammates were in Philadelphia, 11 Alive reported.

EX-SEATTLE SEAHAWKS PLAYER, 46, SHOT DEAD OVER PARKING DISPUTE, POLICE SAY

Responding officers found a window broken and the front door open, the police report said. A safe containing $20,000 in cash, an AR-15 rifle, three 9 mm handguns, and a Breitling watch and another firearm in the basement had also been stolen, Markakis later told police.

GET THE FOX NEW APP

No additional details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.