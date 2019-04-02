Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox suffers possible stroke: reports

Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was hospitalized Tuesday after possibly suffering a stroke, according to reports.

Cox, 77, was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2014 after guiding the Braves to a World Series title in 1995 amid a long run of divisional titles and National League pennants.

He was named National League manager of the year four times and had his uniform number 6 retired by the Braves after his retirement in 2010.

During the Braves’ long run of MLB success in the 1990s and early 2000s, Cox’s teams included star pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, and hitters including Chipper Jones.

Cox previously managed the Braves from 1978 to 1981 and the Toronto Blue Jays from 1982 to 1985.

News of Cox’s hospitalization was first reported by Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

No further details were immediately available about Cox’s medical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.