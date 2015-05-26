Athletics release Cody Ross

Oakland, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Oakland Athletics have released outfielder Cody Ross.

Ross was designated for assignment on Saturday after playing just nine games and cleared waivers before the club announced his outright release on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old journeyman has now been cut by two teams in the span of a month. He was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 4 and signed with Oakland four days later.

Ross was just 2-for-22 with three runs batted in during his short stay with the Athletics. He is a career .262 hitter with 132 homers and 508 RBI in 1,073 big league games for the Athletics, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Giants, Marlins, Reds, Dodgers and Tigers since making his major league debut in 2003.

Ross was the NLCS MVP with the Giants in 2010.