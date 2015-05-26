Astros send Johnson to Reds

Goodyear, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - The Cincinnati Reds acquired infielder Dan Johnson from the Houston Astros for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Thursday.

Johnson, 35, was a non-roster invite to major league spring training, signing a minor-league deal on Dec. 13, 2014.

In 14 spring training games, he is batting just .158 (3-for-19) with one RBI.

A nine-year veteran, Johnson has played for Oakland (2005-08), Tampa Bay (2008, 2010-11), Chicago-AL (2012), Baltimore (2013) and Toronto (2014). He owns a career .236 batting average with 57 homers and 201 RBI.