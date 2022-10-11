Astros' pitcher out of playoffs after breaking hand during locker punch

Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton will be unavailable for the MLB postseason because he broke a finger punching a locker.

Maton revealed Tuesday he suffered a fracture to his right pinkie after he became frustrated when the Astros' lost their final game of the regular season.

The pitcher had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Astros had already said Maton and veteran reliever Will Smith had been left off the roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old Maton gave up two hits and two runs in the eighth inning of Houston’s 3-2 win over Philadelphia last week. One of those hits was by Phil Maton's brother, Nick Maton.

"I was upset with how my outing went, and it’s kind of shortsighted and ultimately selfish. And it’s one of those things that I hope doesn’t affect our team moving forward," Maton said Tuesday.

DODGERS' FREDDIE FREEMAN STOKES RIVALRY WITH PADRES AHEAD OF NLDS MATCHUP

Smith joined the roster after the Astros acquired him from the Braves at the MLB trade deadline. He had a 3.27 ERA over 24 appearances with Houston in the regular season. Maton had a 3.84 ERA in 67 games this year.

Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown did make the ALDS roster along with 12 pitchers. The team also carried an extra position player, rookie infielder David Hensley, on the postseason roster.

PHILLIES' DAVID ROBERSTON OFF NLDS ROSTER AFTER HURTING CALF CELEBRATING HOME RUN AGAINST CARDINALS

The rest of Houston’s pitchers are Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, Cristian Javier, Ryne Stanek, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Hector Neris.

Houston will carry two catchers, eight infielders and four outfielders against Seattle.

The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, four outfielders and utility players Adam Frazier and Dylan Moore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their pitching staff for this series includes Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Diego Castillo, Matthew Boyd, Matt Festa, Matt Brash, George Kirby, Andres Munoz, Penn Murfee, Robbie Ray, Paul Sewald and Erik Swanson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.