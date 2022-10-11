Expand / Collapse search
Phillies’ David Robertson off NLDS roster after hurting calf celebrating home run against Cardinals

The Braves and Phillies play Game 1 of the NLDS Tuesday afternoon.

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Philadelphia Phillies will be without a key reliever out of the bullpen when they face off against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. 

David Robertson will miss the entire series after suffering a strained right calf while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run during game two of Philadelphia’s Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

David Robertson, #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies, pitches in the eighth inning during the Wild Card Series game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. 

David Robertson, #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies, pitches in the eighth inning during the Wild Card Series game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri.  (Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the injury occurred when Robertson jumped in the air to celebrate the home run. 

"He’s devastated," Thomson said of Robertson, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He knows how big a part he is to this club."

The Phillies acquired Robertson in a trade-deadline move with the Chicago Cubs. 

David Robertson, #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies, deliver a pitch against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Sept. 13, 2022 in Miami.

David Robertson, #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies, deliver a pitch against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Sept. 13, 2022 in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Robertson has appeared in 22 games with Philadelphia, sporting a 2.70 ERA in 23.1 innings. 

The Braves and the Phillies play Game 1 of the five-game series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. 

"Somebody’s going to step up, or a couple of them," Thomson said. "For sure."

The Phillies also acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard at the trade deadline, and Thomson indicated that he could be used out of the bullpen against the Braves

David Robertson, #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies, throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of Game One of the NL Wild Card series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.  The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 6-3. 

David Robertson, #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies, throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of Game One of the NL Wild Card series at Busch Stadium on Oct. 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.  The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 6-3.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"I liked his stuff out of the pen. It ticked up," Thomson said. "I’ve said many times before, he’s going to throw strikes. The moment’s not going to get the best of him. So I have confidence in doing something like that."

The Braves received one of the two byes in the National League after finishing atop the NL East.

