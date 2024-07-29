Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Athletics

A's slugger Brent Rooker roasts bettor who blamed him for losing his $21K parlay

Pro athletes get messages from sports bettors all the time, but it is rare they answer

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Since legalized sports betting has become a major part of American professional sports, athletes have been dealing with direct messages on social media after not delivering what bettors thought they would produce in their respective games. 

The usual protocol for these athletes is to just ignore what fans have to say, but Oakland Athletics star Brent Rooker had time recently to absolutely roast one fan who blamed him for not hitting a home run that would have cashed a $21,000 parlay. 

The bettor direct-messaged Rooker on Instagram, telling him that he "sold" his parlay, and Rooker had the perfect response. 

Brent Rooker runs

Brent Rooker, #25 of the Oakland Athletics, runs the bases after hitting a one-run home run against pitcher Kenny Rosenberg, #78 of the Los Angeles Angels, during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 25, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"My brother, I cannot even begin to express how much I do not care," Rooker fired back. 

It is unknown if the bettor answered, but it would be tough to answer back after that response from the young slugger in Oakland. 

However, that was not all from Rooker. 

He went on X to say that there are much worse in his direct messages and the direct messages of his teammates, every night. So, when he saw this, he wanted to interact. 

Brent Rooker swings

Brent Rooker, #25 of Oakland Athletics, hits a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 26, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Gene Wang/Getty Images)

"We get far worse messages than this on a nightly basis, so sometimes it’s fun to pick a more lighthearted one and interact a little bit," Rooker posted on X. "If fans get to say whatever they want to us, we get to reply sometimes. It’s all in good fun of course!"

Rooker may not have come through for this bettor, but he has been a bright spot on an otherwise lackluster A’s team this season. 

The 29-year-old has ripped 25 homers, drove in 75 runs and slashed .296/.370/.587 entering play on Monday. 

Brent Rooker high-fives teammates

Brent Rooker, #25 of the Oakland Athletics, is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Rooker’s numbers, on an A’s team that is nowhere near the playoff race at 44-64, make him a trade candidate prior to the July 30 MLB deadline. However, it does not appear the A’s want to make him available for teams to bid on. 

