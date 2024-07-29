Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta, 31, killed in motorcycle crash

Reyes Moronta, who pitched for the Los Angeles Angels last year, was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic, one of his former teams said Monday. He was 31.

Aguilas Cibaenas, a baseball club in the Dominican Republic, released a statement on Moronta’s death.

"We profoundly regret the unexpected death of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday," the team said.

"The Aguilas board, the baseball operations department and players share the pain with his family, and we pray for his eternal rest."

Moronta was riding his motorcycle in the Villa Gonzalez community when the crash occurred. He had just been released from Bravos de Leon, of the Mexican League, last week.

Moronta made his debut for the San Francisco Giants in 2017. He received a majority of his appearances in the subsequent two seasons. He had a 2.49 ERA in 69 games in 2018 and a 2.86 ERA in 56 games in 2019.

He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, and the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers later in the season. He signed with the Angels in May 2023 and was released after the season.

He had a 3.05 ERA in 177 appearances over six years in the majors.

"The San Francisco Giants are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former reliever Reyes Moronta, who passed away yesterday in the Dominican Republic," the Giants said in a statement.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to the Moronta Family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.