Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka addresses Ukrainian opponent's decision to skip handshake after Australian Open semifinal

'It’s their decision, and I respect that,' the Belarusian tennis pro said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Top-ranked women’s tennis player Aryna Sabalenka said she respected her opponent’s decision not to shake hands after their semifinal match at the Australian Open Thursday, a decision she says most Ukrainian players have been making "for so long." 

Sabalenka, who is Belarusian but is only permitted to play under a neutral flag at Grand Slams since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-2, 6-3. 

Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka decline a post-match handshake

Aryna Sabalenka, right, walks past Elina Svitolina during their semifinal match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.  (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Before the conclusion of the match, a message on the big screen from Australian Open organizers informed the crowd that the pair would not be shaking hands at the net after the match.

"At the conclusion of the match, there will be no handshake between the players. We appreciate your respect for both athletes during and following the match." 

After the match, Sabalenka was asked directly about Svitolina’s decision. 

Elina Svitolina gestures

Elina Svitolina gestures during her semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.  (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

"I’m not focusing on that, and they’ve been doing it for so long. It’s their decision, and I respect that. And I have time right now to respect her and [in the] on-court interview.

"I think that she knows I respect her as a player, I know she respects me as a player. That’s all I care [about.] But no handshake, it's their decision. I respect that." 

Svitolina spoke highly of Sabalenka’s performance during their semifinal matchup. She was not asked directly about the handshake but did say she chooses to remain optimistic despite such a crushing defeat because of the circumstances in her home country. 

Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka decline a post-match handshake

Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka decline a post-match handshake after the women’s singles semifinal match during Day 12 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 29, 2026. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I feel like I should not be allowed to really be sad. I have a great position. Firstly, not just as a  personal perspective, I have this amazing opportunity to play in the center court here, represent my country, to do it in a decent way, to have an opportunity to use my voice and just be there for my people.

"When I wake up in the morning, I see, of course, terrifying news. But then I see people watching my matches. They write comments, and they’re really – I think it’s a big exchange of positive emotions so I can not complain. The people are really living a horrible and terrifying life in Ukraine, so I should not be allowed to really be sad because I am a very, very lucky person." 

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point in a women’s singles semifinal match against Elina Svitolina at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 29, 2026. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

With her victory on Thursday, Sabalenka set up a rematch of her 2023 final against Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka became the third woman in the Open era to reach four consecutive singles finals at the Australian Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

