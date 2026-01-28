Novak Djokovic calls reporter's question 'disrespectful' after Australian Open quarterfinal win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novak Djokovic sparred with a reporter after his Australian Open win that sent him to the semifinals after the journalist's suggestion that the 24-time Grand Slam champion has spent his career "chasing" his rivals.

Djokovic, 38, defeated fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals Wednesday to set up a semifinal matchup against two-time winner Jannik Sinner.

Despite owning a record 24 Grand Slam titles, including a record 10 at the Australian Open, Djokovic was asked during his post-match news conference how it felt to be "chasing" Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal early in his career and now "chasing" Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the latter stages.

"I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense?" he interrupted. "So, I’m always the chaser and never being chased?"

The reporter then conceded, "In the meantime, you won 24 Grand Slams," to which Djokovic responded with a smile, "Thanks, it's worth saying that sometimes. Right?"

The Serbian tennis star allowed the reporter to finish his question before making his position clear.

"Well, I find it a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between the times when I started ‘chasing,’ as you say, Rafa and Roger and now that I’m chasing Carlos and Jannik. There’s probably about a 15-year period in between where I was dominating the Grand Slams."

Djokovic admitted that despite not feeling like he’s "chasing" anyone, Alcaraz and Sinner are "better right now" than almost everyone. But that is good for the game, according to Djokovic.

"You're going to have another two superstars that are going to maybe have a third guy that I'm going to cheer for because I've always been the 'third guy' at the beginning. It's good for our sport. I think these kinds of rivalries and the contrast of personalities and the styles of play are very good for tennis. And how is that affecting me? I don't feel like I'm chasing. I'm creating my own history."

Djokovic is chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title when he faces Sinner in the semifinals Thursday.